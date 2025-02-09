Shwashwi: Trump’s land feud that nobody asked for! 

Trump’s land feud that nobody asked for!

President Cyril Ramaphosa signed the Expropriation Bill and, surprise-surprise, Donald Trump threw a fit, threatening to cut US funding to South Africa.

Our unbothered Ramaphosa basically told Trump that he is willing to discuss land reform policies but also maintained that this is not Trump’s land to worry about.

There’s something confusing Shwa though. Trump already froze the US President’s Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief funding that helps fight HIV/AIDS in Africa and is now using this land reform issue as a convenient excuse to ghost SA completely? Could it be that he is trying to find reason to actually stop funding Africa?

Anyway, big ups to Ramaphosa for keeping his poker face and protecting the country.

Well, he is probably rolling his eyes hard behind closed doors because this was obviously unexpected. One thing remains clear in this White House versus Union Buildings chaos, South Africa is not here for unsolicited opinions, and Trump might need a new hobby that is not picking fights with foreign leaders.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content