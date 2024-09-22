Shwashwi: Try batting for the other team, Mihlali dear 

Try batting for the other team, Mihlali dear

What is wrong with these influencers recycling men? Is the dating pool that dry? I mean these men will go from Mihlali, to Sithelo and vice versa. Don’t they not get tired of them?

Moi gets the money part but still, what about your dignity girls? I will not even get started with Mihlali and her sending us love letters every week.

Grow up! Maybe consider dating girls, dear. But Shwa doesn’t know how you’ll do that, though, because you were mean to the LGBTQI+ community the other day. But she believes it will suit you best.

