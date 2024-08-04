Shwashwi: We know it’s leap year but sisi hold your horses 

We know it’s leap year but sisi hold your horses

What is this that Shwa is hearing about Lady Du asking that Isibaya man (Andile Mxakaza) out? Sisi, was the season that dry for you to do that? Don’t get me wrong, he was very hot during his Zone 14 days, gosh, but to ask him out?

What about isidima sakho? I understand that times have changed, and we are allowed to shoot our shots but ngeke, sisi. Culturally, asking a man out is shameful and embarrassing. Have some class girl, please!

He went on a rant calling you sgqebezane, imagine! But I must say though, that relationship never made sense to moi from the word go. And that dizzy proposal at a restaurant, shouted “forced” from where Shwa was standing.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content