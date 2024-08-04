What were these spring chickens doing on the pitch in the first place?\u00a0 The South African football fraternity needs to be schooled as to what is the real meaning of the word LEGEND. This past week, a supposedly Kaizer Chiefs Legends team took to the field against its Bloemfontein Celtic counterparts in the Toyota Cup curtain raiser at the Free State Stadium.\u00a0\u00a0 Former players like Mandla Masango and Mark Mayambela, who are 35 years and 36 respectively, were some of those chosen to charm and entertain the football-hungry masses in the City of Roses.\u00a0\u00a0 I mean really now, there\u2019s a huge difference between a legend and a former player and those two, and many other players that retired prematurely, should still be playing in the PSL instead of running around and dribbling past decidedly old crocks who looked like they were standing still despite trying their best to run.\u00a0\u00a0 Young blood masquerading as legends really spoils the fun and the entertainment for the fans!\u00a0 Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content