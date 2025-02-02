Shwashwi: What’s going on, Boy … fancy yourself a chef? 

What’s going on, Boy … fancy yourself a chef?

With no prospect of returning to meaningful politics, Boy Mamabolo has found a new hobby. The dislodged erstwhile ANC member of parliament has found solace in the culinary department.

The boy from Seshego is said to be a great cook and is always surrounded by hungry mouths ready to munch on the traditional dishes and seafood. All these meals and drinking sprees are captured on camera and posted on the socials.

Boy has aspirations of becoming a social media sensation. Shwa is curious who the skivvy camera person is.

