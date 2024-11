What’s the obsession with the backsides, Phori?

Also, the Mzansi baddies and BBLs is all starting to make sense to Shwa now. It is for all these men to feel like they are still dating the same woman.

Because moi heard that Maphorisa has a thing with Cyan. She does have a butt like that of Thuli Phongolo’s, so Phori did not miss!

Let us cross our fingers that she doesn’t smash one of his cars.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content