Hot Mgosi

Shwashwi: What’s this one up to; a bearded mascot? 

By Sunday World
Dingaan Mokebe
Dingaan Mokebe

What’s this one up to; a bearded mascot? 

The last time Dingaan Mokebe made headlines, it was pre-election hoopla, so naturally, he’s now craving the spotlight. In a 270-word long story what’s there to say about him anyway?  

The man dreamt of starring in a blockbuster international flick. Since then, he’s been as elusive as a Wi-Fi signal in the countryside.  

Until now, when he rocked up on social media auditioning to become a Kaizer Chiefs mascot?  

It seems Mokebe’s aspirations of an Oscar-worthy role seem to have dwindled to donning a fluffy suit and waving black and gold pom-poms for Chiefs.  

Shwa wonders, is it sheer desperation, or is there a master plan under that bushy beard? 

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest News

Categories

The company

Tel: +27 11 268 6300

Sunday World

Fundudzi Media (Pty) Ltd. All rights reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our terms & conditions and privacy policy.