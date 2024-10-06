Shwashwi: What’s this one up to; a bearded mascot? 

What’s this one up to; a bearded mascot?

The last time Dingaan Mokebe made headlines, it was pre-election hoopla, so naturally, he’s now craving the spotlight. In a 270-word long story what’s there to say about him anyway?

The man dreamt of starring in a blockbuster international flick. Since then, he’s been as elusive as a Wi-Fi signal in the countryside.

Until now, when he rocked up on social media auditioning to become a Kaizer Chiefs mascot?

It seems Mokebe’s aspirations of an Oscar-worthy role seem to have dwindled to donning a fluffy suit and waving black and gold pom-poms for Chiefs.

Shwa wonders, is it sheer desperation, or is there a master plan under that bushy beard?