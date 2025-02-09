Shwashwi: Zuluboy has a hotline to the US 

Zuluboy has a hotline to the US

While US President Donald Trump has an axe to grind with South Africa and South Africans in general, local rapper Zuluboy decided to strengthen his diplomatic relations with the US when he tied the knot with his American girlfriend, Keisha Lamothe, whom he has been dating for several years.

Zuluboy and Lamothe’s nuptials reportedly took place in New York.

So, now Zuluboy is officially umkhenyane wase America, maybe President Cyril Ramaphosa can ask him to speak to Trump about his misguided information about our country.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content