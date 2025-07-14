Shwashwi’s best and worst dressed at the Hollywoodbets Durban July

The Hollywoodbets Durban July 2025, held on July 5 at Greyville Racecourse, was a dazzling affair with the theme “Marvels of Mzansi”, inspiring a vibrant celebration of South African culture, fashion and flair. Shwashwi’s eagle eye was on the lookout, dissecting every look from the red carpet to the marquees, including the chic Saso’s Brunch marquee and the sparkling JC Le Roux marquee.

Here’s the lowdown on who slayed, who strayed, and who left us questioning their sartorial choices.

Carol Ofori was a vision of versatility, serving not one, not two, but three breathtaking looks at the Sinayo hospitality marquee. Her second outfit, described as “the golden sunset of Mzansi with the soil from the earth,” was a sundowner masterpiece, blending rich tones with elegant textures.

Her third look, a tribute to Xhosa culture, was a bold nod to heritage with intricate detailing that screamed sophistication. Carol owned the day

Linda Mtoba turned heads in a gold Nolanga-made gown that shimmered like a sunrise. The dress hugged her curves perfectly, embodying the theme with its radiant elegance.

Jessica Nkosi bloomed in a Ruberto Scholtz dress inspired by national flower, the protea.

The intricate design was a perfect balance of bold and delicate, capturing the essence of Mzansi’s natural beauty.

At Saso’s Brunch marquee, Mawhoo stole the show in a daring blue see-through gown that glistened like a Durban waterfall.

The intricate beadwork and shimmering textures screamed sensuality, making it a standout outfit.

Gogo Skhotheni, a guest at the Omoda marquee, dazzled in a black and gold ensemble by Sihle Masango, inspired by Ndebele culture.

Her Indlovukazi dress screamed royalty, with every detail meticulously crafted to reflect her queenly status.

Boity Thulo embodied the protea in a vibrant, structured gown that was fierce and feminine. Her look was a celebration of Mzansi’s natural wonders, with bold colours and intricate detailing.

Rapper Kwesta, styled by Eric by Design, brought Namaqualand to life with an outfit inspired by its flowers, rocks and earthy tones. Paired with his wife Yolanda, their coordinated look was a fresh take on the theme.

Somizi Mhlongo, known for his dramatic entrances, arrived in a “gorgeous dress” as noted by Carol Ofori, but I don’t agree, except for the one with his late mother’s portrait.

His multiple looks, intended to embody “Marvels of Mzansi”, were described as “incoherent” and “lazy”.

Shwashwi spotted an influencer at the JC Le Roux Marquee who seemed to misinterpret “Marvels of Mzansi” as “more is more”.

The outfit, a chaotic clash of neon prints, oversized accessories, and a hat that looked like it was borrowed from a costume shop, was a bold choice, but not the right one.

The Sparkling Queens were dancing circles around this look, and not in a good way.

One guest at Saso’s Brunch marquee thought a tracksuit-inspired outfit was the vibe for “Marvels of Mzansi”.

While comfort is key, this look felt more suited for a gym session than a high-fashion event.

Even with Maxhosa Africa’s stunning decor as a backdrop, this ensemble failed to capture South Africa’s event’s opulent spirit.

DJ Zinhle, usually a style icon, faltered at this year’s event. Her outfit was criticised for failing to capture Mzansi’s cultural essence.

Saso’s Brunch marquee, curated by Lusaso “Saso” Ngcobo, was a “Cradle of Marvels” with its Afrocentric luxe vibe.

Expanded to host 800 guests, it featured decor by Maxhosa Africa, blending cultural richness with urban sophistication.

The entertainment line-up, including Mandisi Dyantyis, Zee Nxumalo, Oscar Mbo, Scott Maphuma and DJ Merlon, set the tone for a genre-blending experience. Shwashwi loves how Saso’s marquee married couture and culture.

The JC Le Roux Marvellously You marquee was a sensory delight, with plush gold, ivory, and red seating, golden floral arches, and a sparkling wine tasting experience that elevated the day.

Fashion-wise, the marquee was a hit for its camera-ready backdrops. Shwashwi’s takeaway: JC Le Roux turned guests into main characters, but some forgot to read the script.

The 2025 Hollywoodbets Durban July was a fashion feast, though a few fashion faux pas reminded us that not every supposed marvel hits the mark.

Shwashwi’s watching, and next year, we expect even more slayage!

