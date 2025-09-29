Singing themselves hoarse into a hole

Siwelele FC cheeseboy Calvin Le John is realising that running a PSL club is not as lekker as having a spot of tea with choice-assorted biscuits.

The ink has not even dried after they signed the deal to purchase Matsatsantsa A Pitori but there is already trouble in paradise, with the players protesting and

senior staff members getting sacked.

The players are complaining about long bus trips; the SA Football Players Union is breathing down their neck and the club is languishing in the relegation zone.

The only thing Siwelele are good at so far, is singing and causing a racket in the stands.

They may just end up singing their way to relegation these ones…

