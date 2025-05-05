Skhotheni decked out for success. Sebetsa mosadi!\u00a0 Former sangoma-turned pastor Gogo Skhotheni, whose real name is Tumi Motsoeneng, has added another leaf to her hat. She has just revealed dee-jaying as yet another of her seemingly endless side hustles.\u00a0\u00a0 So Gogo Skhotheni, who has promised to open her own church, is now on the decks, and might be entertaining the idea of opening a club as well. So be warned, she might fill up the club on Saturday night, and repeat the feat at church the next day!\u00a0 Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content\u00a0 \u00a0\u00a0