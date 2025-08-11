Hot Mgosi

So Mchunu is pulling a Dada Morero on us 

By Sunday World
PRETORIA, SOUTH AFRICA - JUNE 13: Minister of Police Senzo Mchunu and General Fannie Masemola at a media briefing on key HR priorities to enhance service delivery within the SAPS at National Joint Operational and Intelligence Structure (NATJOINTS) Coordination Centre (NCC) on June 13, 2025 in Pretoria, South Africa. The briefing also reflected and outlined on key decisions made to bolster crime combatting efforts and boost employee morale. (Photo by Gallo Images/Frennie Shivambu)

So Mchunu is pulling a Dada Morero on us 

So, Don Pablo aka Senzo Mchunu is busy with a promo to sanitise his battered name for alleged association with drug cartels? 

Shwa noticed over the last few days some suspicious Twitter accounts showering Mchunu with praises. 

This one must have learnt from that mediocre mayor of Johannesburg, who has done the same, and it blew up in his face. 

It will end in tears too for Pablo, who seems to have too much time on his hands at taxpayers’ expense. 

His desperation for the ANC 2027 national conference will make him do stupid things, and a sponsored social media campaign is foolish. 

Don Pablo must wait for the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry and parliament’s ad-hoc committee. 

Mchunu seems too worried for a man who claims to be innocent. 

Paying social media influencers smacks of desperation. 

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content  

Latest News

Categories

The company

Tel: +27 11 268 6300

Sunday World

Fundudzi Media (Pty) Ltd. All rights reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our terms & conditions and privacy policy.