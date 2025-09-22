Someone, tell Big Zulu and his crew not to destroy our TLB

Shwa noted with concern a video of so-called amaBhinca, featuring well known hip-hop artist Big Zulu chilling at someone’s house singing with alcohol on the coffee table.

One is not concerned about adults enjoying their favourite beverages, but Shwa has a problem that the video showed rising football star Mbekezeli Mbokazi also among the merrymakers.

Although it has been established that the teenager, who is a reliable defender for Bafana Bafana and Orlando Pirates, does not touch alcohol, being seen in such an environment can be lethal to his reputation. Guilty by association, they call it.

Shwa would have expected an adult like Big Zulu to protect Mbokazi from such unfortunate exposure that could ruin the young man’s career.

By the way, why do people insist on taking videos at such gatherings? Content creation will be the end of us.

Next time, Mbokazi must also be careful of the company he keeps because the rest of the clowns on the video, including Big Zulu are known degenerates.

The leaking of the video, therefore, appears to have been intended to harm the TLB’s good standing in society. Bhasobha mfanomncane!

