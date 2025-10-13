Something fishy with this return

Just when we thought the circus had packed up and left town, Kenny Kunene is back in the spotlight, not only reclaiming his MMC seat, but also being named the Patriotic Alliance\u2019s (PA) mayoral candidate. Yep, you heard right. The Sushi King is eyeing the Joburg mayoral chain like it\u2019s a platter of dragon rolls. Honestly, the first thing that popped into Shwa\u2019s mind. What on earth does the PA have on the ANC? Why does Gayton McKenzie always get his way at the snap of a finger. Shwa would swear Luthuli House owes him big time. Visit the SW YouTube Channel for our video content