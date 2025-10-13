Sounds like the final whistle for Motshwari

Ben Motshwari and AmaZulu parted ways this week after allegations that the expiring midfielder was sacked for disciplinary issues. At one stage, during his days at Orlando Pirates, Motshwari was unstoppable and bossed the midfield with aplomb. With a bit of discipline and dedication, the nippy, but hard-tackling holding midfielder would have achieved bigger things in his career. In 2021, he was arrested following allegations of domestic violence, the charges were later withdrawn. It\u2019s no doubt injury time for Ben\u2019s career and the final whistle might well have just been sounded. Visit the SW YouTube Channel for our video content