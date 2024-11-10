South African by name

South Africans have once again proven their prowess in mistaking fiction for fact. This is so in the curious case of Duma Boko, the newly minted president of Botswana, who, for a brief and bewildering moment, was believed to be a Xhosa-speaking compatriot from Eastern Cape.

And that he may be an unanticipated cousin from across the fence. The truth, however, was as mundane as a lukewarm cup of rooibos tea.

Boko is, indeed, a proud Motswana, a beacon of leadership from the serene lands of Botswana.

The continent watched with bemusement as South Africa embarked on its brief odyssey of fantasy, a testament to the boundless creativity of human assumption. Hai sana.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content