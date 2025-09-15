Hot Mgosi

Spanish Guitar’s strings entangled 

By Thando Dlungwane
EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - JUNE 23: Jose Riveiro, Head Coach of Al Ahly FC, reacts during the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 group A match between FC Porto and Al Ahly SC at MetLife Stadium on June 23, 2025 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images)

It was a classic case of the grass not being greener on the other side by former Orlando Pirates coach José Riveiro who broke the Buccaneers’ hearts when he dumped the club and joined the Egyptian giants Al Ahly in the off-season.  

In his seasons at Bucs, “The Spanish Guitar” won a swamp of trophies and endeared himself to the die-hard supporters with the team’s delicious brand of football.  

But life wasn’t as rosy up there by the Nile River, where the Ahly fundamentalists do not take any prisoners. Riveiro has now joined the unemployment queue just after a mere seven matches at the club.  

