Spanish Guitar’s strings entangled 

It was a classic case of the grass not being greener on the other side by former Orlando Pirates coach José Riveiro who broke the Buccaneers’ hearts when he dumped the club and joined the Egyptian giants Al Ahly in the off-season.

In his seasons at Bucs, “The Spanish Guitar” won a swamp of trophies and endeared himself to the die-hard supporters with the team’s delicious brand of football.

But life wasn’t as rosy up there by the Nile River, where the Ahly fundamentalists do not take any prisoners. Riveiro has now joined the unemployment queue just after a mere seven matches at the club.

