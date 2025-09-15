Spring sprung on expectant Jozi in 947’s vibey night of soul-fixing fun for all

Yoh, chomi, spring in Jozi hit differently when Galaxy 947 Joburg Day turned Croco-dile Creek Polo Club in Lanseria into a musical mecca two Sturday ago! Picture this: sunshine, picnic blankets popping like a rainbow nation re-union, and beats so fire even your gogo would’ve ditched her knitting for a quick skop.

Thousands showed up, outfits serving from neon “main cha-racter” vibes to laidback picnic chic.

Ami Faku opened with her angelic voice, giving soulful church vibes that had the crowd swaying in unison. Ben Rodrigues brought -Afro-soul smoothness, turning the polo fields into a love letter to Jozi.

Babalwa M? Sis owned Amalobolo, and the crowd screamed every lyric like it was a national anthem. DJ Maphorisa, the amapiano king, dropped bangers that had everyone moving like they owed the dance floor rent.

Kelvin Momo was the moment, his deep house keys hitting us in the soul spiritual healing with every note; and that collab with Babalwa M?

Pure magic.

Will Linley served fresh pop vibes, perfect for the picnic crew. DJ Kent kept the energy sky-high, and Nasty C? The Zulu Man in Joburg shut it down, spitting bars that had us reciting like it’s a Sunday sermon, with fireworks sealing the deal. Goodluck sprinkled pop magic for the family vibes.

Celeb sightings? Sis, the shwashwi was juicy!

Anele Mdoda was living her best life, snapping pics that screamed “Jozi royalty”.

A 947 radio prezzie was spotted in the VIP zone, probably plotting the next banger play list.

Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold7 activation had peeps flexing -selfies, with one reveller posting, “This phone is giving CEO of slay vibes!”

Food stalls dished out bunny chows, kota sliders, craft brews and free ice cream at the Galaxy Hangout. No drama, just love and unity, with a kiddies’ zone keeping the little ones happy.

Galaxy 947 Joburg Day 2025 wasn’t just a gig – it was a soul-fixing, vibe-lifting Jozi jol. Missed it? Sharpen your regret knife, chomi. Next year, pack your cooler box and join the party.