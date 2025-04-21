Stage set for Jonas and his tall tales\u00a0 Mcebisi Jonas, the man who swore the Guptas dangled R600m like a carrot for a finance gig (a story now drier than a vetkoek in a Pakistani spaza), is now SA\u2019s new US envoy. Sounds familiar?\u00a0\u00a0 It\u2019s the same energy as Reuben Bridgetty\u2019s \u201cSA armed Russia\u201d fantasy \u2013 two wild claims, zero receipts, maxi-mum drama. But Shwa sees things getting even more spicy if Jonas\u2019 appointment could be President Cyril Ramaphosa\u2019s t\u00eate-\u00e0-tat masterstroke.\u00a0\u00a0 America expels our ambassador Ebrahim Rasool (for what? Breathing too loud near Trump\u2019s hairspray stash?), so we fire back by sending them our homegrown fairytale storyteller.\u00a0 Sharp, neh? Both men rely on \u201ctrust me, bro\u201d evidence, both weaponise paranoia, and both are conveniently unprovable. Jonas\u2019 new role? It\u2019s SA flipping the script: \u201cYou want fiction? Let\u2019s play fiction, Trump!\u00a0 Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content