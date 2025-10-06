State hospital, not driving tired, scares hell out of him

So, what happened to the rule that you don’t force yourself to drive while you are fatigued?

Basically, Dihelele Motsoeneng, alias Hellraiser, decided to drive back to Bloem from Bethlehem all by himself at night nogal, while tired after an ANC meeting.

As the Khongolose provincial secretary who knows how horrible Free State roads are when it comes to potholes and poor maintenance, he chose to drive to Bloem, while kubo is in Bethlehem, maar why, vele?

Moi has it on good authority that after your Range Rover rolled several times in that crash, you refused to be taken to Itemoheng public hospital, in Senekal, and chose to be transported to the fancy private hospital Hoogland Mediclinic in your hood.

Eintlik vele, you didn’t want to be treated at the public hospital because it would cramp your style and status. Shwa knows that you told EMS guys that should they take you to the public hosi, you would show them flames. Kanti wena o jwang naa. Anyway, moi is glad that you survived the crash.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content