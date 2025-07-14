Hot Mgosi

Stick to translating Xhosa, not interpreting emojis 

By Sunday World
JOHANNESBURG, SOUTH AFRICA - JANUARY 22: Judge President Selby Mbenenge (Of the Eastern Cape High Court) during his tribunal hearing at Southern Sun Hotel in Rosebank on January 22, 2025 in Johannesburg, South Africa. It is reported that a complaint of sexual harassment was laid against Judge President Selby Mbenenge by Secretary Andiswa Mengo. (Photo by Gallo Images/Luba Lesolle)

Eastern Cape judge president had a plan when he opted to testify in his sexual harassment tribunal. He has brought to the hearing some odd interpretation of emojis, saying sending a peeled banana emoji is a noble way of promising to give someone something nice. 

Your honour, we’ve heard how well you translate isiXhosa to English but your interpretation of emojis is way off. Were you planning to hand it over as dessert? Then why ask her what she would offer? Yho!  


