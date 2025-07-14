Stick to translating Xhosa, not interpreting emojis

Eastern Cape judge president had a plan when he opted to testify in his sexual harassment tribunal. He has brought to the hearing some odd interpretation of emojis, saying sending a peeled banana emoji is a noble way of promising to give someone something nice.

Your honour, we’ve heard how well you translate isiXhosa to English but your interpretation of emojis is way off. Were you planning to hand it over as dessert? Then why ask her what she would offer? Yho!

