Stitching generations together through the power of song and dance

Darlings, gather around, because Shwashwi’s got the tea on a cultural gem that’s got Mzansi buzzing. As we gear up for the year-end festivities, think traditional ceremonies, family braais, and all the vibe – Castle Milk Stout has dropped a project that’s equal parts soulful and stylish.

Their Songs to Savour platform, in collaboration with musical heavyweights Zoë Modiga, Yanga Chief, Culoe De Song, Nduduzo Makhathini and Mbuso Khoza, is here to make sure young South Africans don’t just know their roots but sing them loud and proud.

This isn’t just about tunes, honey; it’s about stitching generations together through the power of song.

Mbuso Khoza, the cultural custodian with a voice that could make ancestors nod in approval, put it perfectly: “Music is not just melody, it is memory.”

He’s not wrong! These songs carry the weight of our elders’ wisdom, the warmth of community, and the heartbeat of our identity.

Without them, we’d be like a braai without pap, unthinkable!

Zoë Modiga, the jazz queen who slays with every note, is all about making heritage feel fresh. She shared that Songs to Savour helps young adults weave these timeless tracks into their modern playlists, making belonging feel as natural as a Sunday groove.

Nduduzo Makhathini, the scholarly composer with a spiritual edge, calls the songs “living archives”.

Shwa’s already imagining him dropping wisdom like it’s a mic at a poetry slam, deep and dazzling.

Then there’s Culoe De Song, the global DJ sensation, spinning ancestral vibes into beats that connect past and present. He’s all about music as a unifier, a tool for healing and social change.

And Yanga Chief? Our hip hop hero is keeping it real, reminding us that preserving these songs is about owning our roots while giving them a 2025 glow-up.

“Culture doesn’t belong in the past; it lives in us,” he says.

Shwashwi’s ready to frame that quote!

With the festive season around the corner, when aunties and uncles start pulling out the ceremonial songbook, Songs to Savour is a lifesaver for new adults feeling a bit lost in the cultural sauce.

This platform is like a musical GPS, guiding you to sing those sacred songs with confidence. No more mumbling through family gatherings.

So, folks, as you prep for year-end shindigs, hop onto the Songs to Savour platform, learn a song or two, and let’s keep Mzansi’s heritage singing pouring out pride.

Now, who’s ready to raise a glass and a tune, and pump up the volume?

Visit the SW YouTube Channel for our video content