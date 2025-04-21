Stop these clowns before they kill our beloved maskandi\u00a0 The brainless factions among musicians who ply their trade in a big music genre like maskandi will be the end of its popularity.\u00a0 While such foolishness started long ago with the likes of the late great Mgqumeni beefing with another late legend Mtshengiseni, that cancer still thrives.\u00a0 Leading the two main factions now is Mthandeni SK and his rival Khuzani, a stupid beef none of the two could tell you is based on what exactly.\u00a0 As if the two beefing between themselves was not clownish enough, they have been roping other artists into their camps, and in the process destroying \u00a0 careers of promising young talent.\u00a0 The latest buffoons to fall into this trap is hitmaking duo NND International who recently dropped a smash album that is dominating the music charts.\u00a0 These ones have allowed their admiration of Mthandeni SK to get to their heads.\u00a0 In one of the songs in the latest albums, they take jabs at Khuzani \u2013 Mthandeni\u2019s nemesis, while the Paris hitmaker is featured in two of their songs, giving the clearest indication that he sponsored their offensive against his rival.\u00a0 Shwa is convinced that NND International won\u2019t go far should they persist on this foolishness. They should focus on their singing talent.\u00a0\u00a0 Joining beefs that were not started by them will end in tears, literally.\u00a0 Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content