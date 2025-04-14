Sugar sticks by his absent father, Bushiri

Mamelodi Sundowns legend and ambassador Tiyani “Sugar” Mabunda’s love and support for on-the-run pastor Shepherd Bushiri has reached another level.

Even though a court in Malawi has ordered Bushiri to be extradited back to SA, Mabunda’s support has not diminished even a little.

Mabunda is still calling Bushiri his “father” even though the holy pastor pulled one of the most daring escapes when he showed SA authorities a clean pair of heels and fled to Malawi.

The retired midfielder was back again this week singing praises for his bandit preacher.

