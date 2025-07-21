Swinging the axe DD-style

As Mpumalanga political godfather DD Mabuza rests in eternal peace, his protégé Mandla Ndlovu has stepped up to show who’s boss. Speaker after speaker at Mabuza’s funeral praised him as a ruthless decision-maker who never shied away from a fight.

The echoes must have reached Gatsheni’s soul, prompting him to snatch Mabuza’s axe and swing it within 72 hours—leaving no doubt that there’s a new Nkulunkulu in town.

With the precision of a lightning conjurer, Ndlovu severed the heads of two MECs he deemed unfit. He must have respected Mabuza so deeply that he waited to wield his axe until the old lion had departed. Ziyakhala eMpumalanga madoda!

