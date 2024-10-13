Shwashwi: Take a leaf from Inno’s book; trust me, Cyan 

Take a leaf from Inno’s book; trust me, Cyan

Shwa loves a good rebrand, especially when a woman starts to align herself with initiatives of a good cause.

Moi saw Inno Morolong at the Miss World South Africa at Sun City this past weekend and she looked ravishing in that blue dress. See what happens when you walk away from the messy industry beefs, Inno?

Give the same advice to Cyan Boujee because moi is getting tired of reprimanding her forever. That kid is always in some fights and drama it’s like she has lived 40 lives, alone!

We were still focusing on her allegedly buying a house, the next thing she is smashing people’s cars.

I hope your deejaying career earns you enough to repair the car, my dear.

