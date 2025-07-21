Take a leaf out of Norma’s book

Shwa needs all the divorced celebrities to be as bold as Norma Mngoma, former Mrs Gigabyte who left no stone unturned on the tea leading to the end of her marriage. She went on a tell all show that aired on Showmax called UNTIED. Maybe Rachel Kolisi and Enhle Mlotshwa should consider going on the show.

Anyway, I just wish Miss Mngoma had narrated the story in her native language so that we get all the juices, because English limited her.

I mean we all saw the video of her ex-hubby that went viral. But we didn’t know that he went to his side chick with their children. Goodness! Now that’s peak disrespect. I guess he did all of that to reward himself for the R7-million wedding.

Also, this was a reminder that women need education, because after the marriage failed, she went back to her IT career. A win is a win, Norma.

