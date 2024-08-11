Take on people your size, alleged Man of God\u00a0 So Pastor Mboro decided to channel his pulpit fervour into some courtroom drama that could only be described as divine intervention gone rogue. The alleged man of God stormed into a primary school in Katlehong in an exaggerated act of claiming custody of his grandchildren.\u00a0\u00a0 Shwa thinks the cleric approached this whole unnecessary drama with the same zeal he reserves for exorcisms; it was something akin to watching a high-stakes game of Holy Hide and Seek, starring a man who once paid heaven a visit and took selfies in the -coveted great beyond.\u00a0\u00a0 Holy Molly, methinks the entire brouhaha made for some D-grade Nollywood movie with an equally unimaginative title, How Not to Handle Custody Disputes.\u00a0 Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content\u00a0\u00a0