Teffo should keep taking his medication

Everyone remembers Malesela Teffo, the advocate who fell from grace after behaving like a maniac who had not taken his medication in the courtroom, now barred from the profession but still going around calling himself an advocate.

After Sunday World published a story last Sunday on how the mastermind behind the Senzo Meyiwa murder was plotting to kill the case lead investigator, Brigadier Bongani Gininda, Teffo, who has been running a smear campaign against the officer for years, felt this newspaper has given his rival (Gininda) a lot of mileage and started rubbishing us as a mgosi newspaper.

In his WhatsApp message to the national police commissioner, Gen Fannie Masemola, Teffo says there’s nothing with them (him and cheerleaders) posting Gininda’s personal information online. “So what’s wrong to have (his) cellphone numbers and his address published?” Teffo asked in his WhatsApp message to Masemola. This shows how the man has no respect or understanding of the law.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content