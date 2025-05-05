Thandani, the comeback kid, that’s what we love 

Thandani, the comeback kid, that\u2019s what we love\u00a0 One could not help but feel so proud of former Orlando Pirates and SuperSport United midfield workhorse and comeback kid Thandani Ntshumayelo for showing huge resilience and not giving up on life.\u00a0\u00a0 Not so long ago, Ntshumayelo was weeping on radio stations during interviews, talking about how his drug ban ruined his life and cut short his diski career. This week, the retired footie was flaunting a multi-million rand mansion that he is building. They say that a true champion is judged by the ability to pick themselves up after being floored\u2026 and that\u2019s what the irrepressible Bibo has shown Mzansi!\u00a0 Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content\u00a0 \u00a0