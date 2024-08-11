Thank God for Quotable Quotes Ramo\u00a0 TS Galaxy coach Sead Ramovich has quickly launched himself as the go-to man for quotable quotes in the PSL. When he was not -taking potshots at former Mamelodi Sundowns coach Rulani Mokwena, the \u201cBosnian Bulldog\u201d was commenting about the Israel-Palestine conflict, something that did not go well with the broadcasters SuperSport and the league rules.\u00a0\u00a0 This week, Ramovic was at it again when he complained about the quality of the Danie Craven pitch in swanky Stellenbosch, Western Cape. Said Ramovich: \u201cHow can they allow the game on a professional level to be played on a field like this?\u00a0\u00a0 \u201cYou play a game in a pitch where a cow can break its leg. Where are the PSL standards? I think it\u2019s best that next time we play again, maybe in the Nedbank Cup, we get a draw against Stellenbosch, maybe we should just play in a swimming pool.\u00a0\u00a0 \u201cIt\u2019s the same thing; it\u2019s embarrassing professionally.\u201d\u00a0 Shwa is always turned on by eccentric characters who speak their mind \u2013 not the boring type all too scared to rock the boat.\u00a0 Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content\u00a0\u00a0