The ‘Cat’ who sings like a canary

If you believe the official testimonies currently unspooling in South Africa\u2019s commissions and committees, the country has birthed a new, baffling species of high-profile criminal: the confessional kingpin. This is not your standard, tight-lipped mafioso. This is a criminal who, according to sworn statements, feels a compulsive, almost a therapeutic need, to detail his alleged crimes to senior politicians and police officers raiding his home. At some point Shwa thought the case of Vusimuzi \u201cCat\u201d Matlala is either the most profound intelligence failure in South African policing or the most transparently manufactured narrative since a toddler explained the broken vase. Alas, there\u2019s even recordings to prove that the Cat is well on his way to making the Sama Awards. Visit the SW YouTube Channel for our video content