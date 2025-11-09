Hot Mgosi

The ‘Cat’ who sings like a canary

By Sunday World
JOHANNESBURG, SOUTH AFRICA - SEPTEMBER 02: Vusimuzi "Cat" Matlala appears at Alexandra Magistrate’s Court on September 02, 2025 in Johannesburg, South Africa. The controversial tenderpreneur faces charges of attempted murder, conspiracy to commit murder, and money laundering after he allegedly orchestrated a hit on his ex-girlfriend, actress Tebogo Thobejane. (Photo by Gallo Images/Sharon Seretlo)