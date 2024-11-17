Shwaswhi: The couch is calling, ntate moholo Saddam 

The couch is calling, ntate moholo Saddam

The ageing and washed-up former super fan Saddam Maake is now fighting with young Ama2000 in the grandstands. Mkhulu Saddam, whose crooked knees must be now giving him problems, was seen in a heated exchange of words with a petite, smoking-hot Orlando Pirates young thing last week.

After attending football matches around the world, on the African continent for all his 745 years, what a shame to witness Saddam fighting with children in full view of

supporters.

It’s time for the madala to give it a rest, start watching from the comfort of his couch while gulping umdoko!

