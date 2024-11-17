Hot Mgosi

Shwaswhi: The couch is calling, ntate moholo Saddam 

By Sunday World
PRETORIA, SOUTH AFRICA - DECEMBER 16,Chiefs fan Saddam Maake during the Absa Premiership match between Kaizer Chiefs and Ajax Cape Town from Loftus Stadium on December 16, 2009 in Pretoria, South Africa. Photo by Lefty Shivambu / Gallo Images

The ageing and washed-up former super fan Saddam Maake is now fighting with young Ama2000 in the grandstands. Mkhulu Saddam, whose crooked knees must be now giving him problems, was seen in a heated exchange of words with a petite, smoking-hot Orlando Pirates young thing last week.  

After attending football matches around the world, on the African continent for all his 745 years, what a shame to witness Saddam fighting with children in full view of  
supporters.  

It’s time for the madala to give it a rest, start watching from the comfort of his couch while gulping umdoko! 

