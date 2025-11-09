The first time ANC’s renewal makes sense

Trigger-happy Luthuli House induna, Mr FixIt Razzmatazz Mbalula, who is notorious for disbanding at least three ANC provincial executive committees (PECs), has finally been absolved. After just a week of sending the PEC in Western Cape packing, after doing the same to Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal earlier this year, former secretary of the one-glorious liberation movement in the Cape, Neville Delport, has jumped ship into the blue gravy train \u2013 the DA. This in fact confirms that ANC administration office in that province was led by a self-serving opportunist who could not give a kite about the party. But Shwa always knew a charlatan such as Delport was always in on it for ibhodwe eliconsayo (the gravy train). It is, therefore, not shocking at all that at the first sight of being removed from the driving seat of the gravy train to the passenger\u2019s seat at the back, the man jumped off the train at the next station. This is actually the first time Shwa believes in so-called renewal of the ANC, where the rotten apples are thrown into the rubbish bin. Visit the SW YouTube Channel for our video content