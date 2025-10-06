The goat, gospel and good old kasi gossip

Hayi suka! Eish, Sundays in Khezetheni are now a battleground \u2013 not between the taxi gangs, but between Mama\u2019s rosary and Gogo\u2019s goat! Just when you thought the only thing stricter than the priest was your mother\u2019s stare when you missed mass, in comes the Catholic bishops with a letter fatter than a funeral envelope. Our holy shepherds have declared war on bafethu, ubungoma, goats, and those colourful candles that light up our ancestors\u2019 WhatsApp line. Apparently, if you mix Jesus with izangoma, you\u2019re betraying the Lord like Judas did. Sacrifice a chicken? You risk suspension, and not just from the church, but from the braai, too. Let\u2019s be real, fellow sinners, township life is a DJ: it mixes beats. We praise with ululation but also consult Gogo when headaches get mysterious. Now, the bishops want us to choose: incense or impepho, amen or makhosi! But, as always, the real scandal is power. The Vatican\u2019s men in black want unity, but they can\u2019t handle our spiritual groove. Where faith and ancestors still share a plate. Sorry, bishops, the people know, in KZN, you can bless the rosary, but never mess with the ancestors! Visit SW\u00a0YouTube\u00a0Channel for our video content