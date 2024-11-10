Hot Mgosi

Donald Trump
Returning US president Donald Trump is infamous for his protectionist impulses such as threatening tariffs on imports. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

The Orange Man’s back after the Sleepy Joe years 

Donald Trump has re-emerged on the world stage, striding back into global politics like a hurricane in a tuxedo, perfectly coiffed and ready to ruffle feathers. The world watches as the maestro of controversy conducts his symphony of unpredictability.  

The political landscape has been a quiet garden party in his absence but now the wrecking ball has returned to the ballroom, swinging with gleeful abandon.  

Diplomats and world leaders brace themselves. The United Nations has collectively upped its caffeine intake, the Eiffel Tower braces for impact and Big Ben holds its breath.  

The skyline is charged with electricity, as if Zeus himself has decided to take the podium. 

