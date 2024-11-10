The scary aunt in GNU family

Helen Zille is like that one aunt who always speaks her mind at family gatherings. This time she was in the UK, and she had some stern words for President Cyril Ramaphosa on SA’s relations with Russia.

Of course, Ramaphosa’s just trying to make some new friends on the international playground, but Zille’s like, “Whoa.”

Ramaphosa, bless him, is trying to navigate the tricky waters of foreign diplomacy, and to him, calling Vladimir Putin a “valued ally” seemed like a harmless gesture. But Zille, ever the vigilant hall monitor, isn’t having any of it. She’s waving her metaphorical clipboard, insisting that the national unity government needs a unanimous “Yay!” before promising to share its lunch money with Russia.

Now, you have to wonder, what exactly did Ramaphosa do to deserve this public dressing down?

