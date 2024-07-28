The sheer weight of being Tiger Woods\u2019 golfer son\u00a0 What a burden it must be to be the son of a once-in-lifetime athlete such Tiger Woods. And what an even greater burden to play the very sport that your father smashed records in and raked in billions and billions of dollars for advertisers and sponsors \u2013 and in the process becoming a billionaire himself.\u00a0\u00a0 Poor Charlie Woods, the 15-year-old son of golfing god Tiger Woods. He carded a 12 over 82 on Monday at the US Junior Amateur, at Oakland Hills North Course in Michigan, US.\u00a0\u00a0 At the end of his round, after the formalities of the gentlemen\u2019s sport that requires that you shake hands with your fellow players, Charlie covered his face with his cap.\u00a0\u00a0 It also didn\u2019t help that the tournament which usually attracts a few 100 spectators drew the attention of several 100s more with the Woods in the picture. Charlie teed off to a 100-strong gallery who had come to watch him, ahem, rather watch his father watch him play. Oh, how it must suck to be Charlie right now.\u00a0\u00a0 Visit SW\u00a0YouTube\u00a0Channel for our video content