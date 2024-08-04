There\u2019s just no denying this Mama her Joy\u00a0 Mama Joy is really living it up and Shwa is so envious of this sports fanatic and her globe-trotting ways. She is showing the overzealous new Minister of Sports, Arts and Culture Gayton McKenzie that she knows people in high places and will not be begging for government money or tickets to attend major events.\u00a0\u00a0 After spending about a month at the Rugby World Cup last year, she is again back in Paris for the Olympic Games.\u00a0\u00a0 She has been posting on her social media accounts and seems to have reunited with her French mkhulu bae. Her pics, with the Eiffel Tower in the background, are already leaving many South Africans drooling and jealous, yet again!\u00a0 Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content