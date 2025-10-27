This is not room 8, Macingwane

Missed it? Suspended police minister Senzo Mchunu gave parliament’s ad hoc committee an unforgettable comedy show this week.

Mchunu was caught mumbling through his answers when pressed about a mysterious audio recording that apparently vanished into thin air. Somewhere between “it doesn’t exist” and “it is in reference”.

While recovering from that, Mchunu somehow referenced a report about former Mhlontlo Municipality speaker Xolile Kompela. Except, awkwardly, that report claimed Kompela was dead, but Kompela is very much alive.

MPs were left shaking their heads as the minister dug deeper into his verbal pothole.

Mchunu please, you asked for more time to give testimony but it seems you were unprepared. You took an oath, not a vow of confusion!

Next time, promise to provide what you actually have or at least a decent excuse. Because at this rate, Mchunu might soon need his own task team just to find his missing answers.

