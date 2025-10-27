This is not room 8, Macingwane

Hot Mgosi

By Sunday World
CAPE TOWN, SOUTH AFRICA - OCTOBER 16: Suspended Police Minister Senzo Mchunu at the Parliamentary Ad Hoc Committee inquiry into alleged corruption and political interference in the criminal justice system at Good Hope Chambers on October 16, 2025 in Cape Town, South Africa. The inquiry was set up to probe political interference, leadership failures, and internal dysfunction in the South African Police Service (SAPS) with a particular focus on allegations raised by Mkhwanazi about interference within the police command on July 6th. (Photo by Gallo Images/Brenton Geach)

Missed it? Suspended police minister Senzo Mchunu gave parliament’s ad hoc committee an unforgettable comedy show this week.

Mchunu was caught mumbling through his answers when pressed about a mysterious audio recording that apparently vanished into thin air. Somewhere between “it doesn’t exist” and “it is in reference”.

While recovering from that, Mchunu somehow referenced a report about former Mhlontlo Municipality speaker Xolile Kompela. Except, awkwardly, that report claimed Kompela was dead, but Kompela is very much alive.

MPs were left shaking their heads as the minister dug deeper into his verbal pothole.

Mchunu please, you asked for more time to give testimony but it seems you were unprepared. You took an oath, not a vow of confusion!

Next time, promise to provide what you actually have or at least a decent excuse. Because at this rate, Mchunu might soon need his own task team just to find his missing answers.

