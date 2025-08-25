This one lives on Planet Cupcake

Our President Cupcake surely lives in a world of his own, far away from the South Africa we all live in. This man is so detached from the lived realities of the majority of this country’s popu-lation it’s not even funny.

What is, however, more embarrassing about his aloofness is that he never realises that he is in fact aloof.

He did it again at the flop of the so-called national convention of the National Dialogue last weekend.

Once again pretending he does not know the problems plaguing this country, he asked his clownish rhetorical questions.

This man actually asked why so many South Africans live in poverty while a few, like him, live in opulence.

Bathong, Cupcake, obviously there is extreme unemployment because of your failing government, and you live in opulence because of your fat salary, courtesy of the taxpayers.

It does not need Shwa to tell you this, chief, you already know it. So stop acting dumb. It would actually help you, Mr President, to start doing your job instead of asking the people silly and stupid rhetorical questions.

Why did you want to be the president if you do not have the solutions to our problems? Come on, grow a pair and start taking bold decisions to grow our economy and create jobs. Or better yet sir, get out of the kitchen if the heat is too much for you.

