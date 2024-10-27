Hot Mgosi

Tiger on the prowl as Buffalo grazes in faraway lands 

By Sunday World
MIDRAND, SOUTH AFRICA - JUNE 01: Gwede Mantashe of the ANC at the National Result Operation Centre (ROC) at Gallagher Estate on June 01, 2024 in Midrand, South Africa. South Africans voted in the country's seventh democratic general elections to elect a new National Assembly as well as the provincial legislature in each of the nine provinces. (Photo by Gallo Images/Sharon Seretlo)

Ladies and gentlemen, hold onto your hats because “the Tiger” is on the prowl! Yes, you heard it right. President Cyril Ramaphosa has decided to hand the presidential baton over to none other than Gwede Mantashe, the minister of mineral and petroleum resources.  

Just for a week, mind you, but oh what a week it promises to be for him! In the buzzing world of politics, Mantashe’s got just one dream: to retire with those dazzling blue lights flashing in his rearview mirror.  

Now he’s been given a sneak peek into the glitzy world of leading the nation. Don’t be surprised if “the Tiger” decides to pounce into the ANC presidential race. 

