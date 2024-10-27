Tiger on the prowl as Buffalo grazes in faraway lands

Ladies and gentlemen, hold onto your hats because “the Tiger” is on the prowl! Yes, you heard it right. President Cyril Ramaphosa has decided to hand the presidential baton over to none other than Gwede Mantashe, the minister of mineral and petroleum resources.

Just for a week, mind you, but oh what a week it promises to be for him! In the buzzing world of politics, Mantashe’s got just one dream: to retire with those dazzling blue lights flashing in his rearview mirror.

Now he’s been given a sneak peek into the glitzy world of leading the nation. Don’t be surprised if “the Tiger” decides to pounce into the ANC presidential race.

