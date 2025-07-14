Hot Mgosi

TK dancing himself back into the light 

By Sunday World

TK dancing himself back into the light 

It seems TK Nciza is no longer down and out. The former ANC Gauteng secretary who was demoted not so long ago, has chosen to focus his energy elsewhere.  

Now we know that he was once a big music executive at TS Records and his son Ciza has also taken the entertainment industry by storm.  


After losing his position, he seemed to be mopping around but nowadays you can find him doing TikTok dances to his son’s hit song Isaka.  

 Shwa is happy to see that leadership has seen light at the end of a very dark disbandment tunnel. 

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content

Latest News

Categories

The company

Tel: +27 11 268 6300

Sunday World

Fundudzi Media (Pty) Ltd. All rights reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our terms & conditions and privacy policy.