TK dancing himself back into the light

It seems TK Nciza is no longer down and out. The former ANC Gauteng secretary who was demoted not so long ago, has chosen to focus his energy elsewhere.

Now we know that he was once a big music executive at TS Records and his son Ciza has also taken the entertainment industry by storm.

After losing his position, he seemed to be mopping around but nowadays you can find him doing TikTok dances to his son’s hit song Isaka.

Shwa is happy to see that leadership has seen light at the end of a very dark disbandment tunnel.

