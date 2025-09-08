Touch of Sandton in poor Potch

Ah, Mzansi never sleeps, especially when our politicians decide to swap the corridors of power for the dance floors of kasi nightlife.

Who would have thought the dusty streets of Ikageng township in Potchefstroom would host the kind of glitz and glamour that’s usually reserved for Sandton’s high-rollers? Well, thank the ever-ambitious ANC North West chairperson, Nono Maloyi, for breaking the mould and sprinkling some city sparkle on Potchefstroom.

Once upon a time, Maloyi’s Black Lounge was just another humble watering hole, good for a quick drink and township gossip. Fast forward to today, and, my friends, it’s a nightlife revolution! Black Lounge has shaken off its small-town shackles and is now strutting with the confidence of a rose-gold Bentley at an ANC fundraising gala.

The township is buzzing, but not everyone is popping bottles in celebration. Shwashwi hears locals are clutching their purses tighter than a ballot box on voting day, thanks to a little price hike on drinks.

Maloyi may see visions of Sandton, but the people say their pockets are still firmly rooted in Potch reality.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content