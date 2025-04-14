Tough times all-round for ex-glamour boys

It looks like Kaizer Chiefs’ dry spell has been extended to some of players and former players. The Soweto glamour boys have not won any silverware for nearly a decade and now their bad luck seems to be also following its former players.

A few weeks ago, one of the banks was knocking at the door of the team’s former defender, Mulomowandau Mathoho in an attempt to repossess his wheels, for which he has been struggling for months to pay the monthly instalment for.

And this week another former Chiefs winger, Abia Nale, is reported to be about to lose his house in Vanderbijlpark after he fell behind with his monthly payments as he is believed to be owing the bank more than R400 000.

