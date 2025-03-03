Trying not to muddy the Mtolo waters

Mbaks was just trying to be diplomatic by retaining the former secretary of Khongolose in Kwazulu-Natal, Bheki Mtolo, after the PEC of gossipers was disbanded.

In fact, Moi feels that Razzmatazz was trying to balance forces by not mudding the soil, because if he had decided to throw Mtolo out of the interim task team, things would go south in the ANC in the banana province.

Eintlik Bhekzin was lucky as he was allowed to keep his salary that he kept on receiving as the secretary of the party, because kahle kahle, he was supposed to have asked the Gqaba brothers to employ him as one of their taxi drivers so that he can unleash his nkani e lenke while eating iskopo.

Anyway, Mbaks saved Bhekzin from wearing ukodo and walking like a chicken that has been drenched in water.

Shwa will miss Mtolo’s gossip, especially when he talks a lot about Nxamalala’s MK Party.