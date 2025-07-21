Usimamane’s Love Chuck moment shines bright at YFM studios

Oh, Mzansi, hold onto your Chucks because the streets are buzzing with Usimamane’s latest flex! On Thursday, Converse rolled out the red carpet (or should we say, the sneaker sole?) at YFM studios to welcome Umlazi’s finest, Usimamane, into their Love Chuck family. And let me tell you, Shwa was all ears and eyes for this one—it was a night dripping with style, swagger, and serious cultural clout

The event was a proper jol, with Usimamane joined by his industry squad –Tony Dayimane, Qwellers, and Blaq Diamond – turning the YFM studios into a vibe central. Hosted by the -ever-energetic YFM DJ Sinaye, the night wasn’t just about Converse’s iconic Chuck Taylors; it was a full-on celebration of Usimamane’s meteoric rise.

Fresh off bagging the Metro FM Award for Best Male Artist and a shiny platinum plaque for his album, the man is out here proving he’s not just a rapper but a movement.

Usimamane took to the stage with an exclusive track that had everyone losing their minds, while YFM DJs kept the decks spinning with the hottest sets.

The energy was electric, with the crowd feeding off Usimamane’s raw authenticity and genre-bending flair. This wasn’t just a party – it was a statement. As Converse SA’s marketing manager, Tebogo Motlhamme, put it, “Love Chuck is about paying homage to those who have not just walked in our sneakers but the places and movements that have supported us and left an indelible mark in society.”

Well, darling, Usimamane has made that mark, and he’s stamping it loud and proud. From his double-platinum hit Uvalo with Sjava to his gold-certified bangers Bank and Star, Usimamane is repping Umlazi and Mzansi culture with every step.

