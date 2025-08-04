Virtual PSL Awards ceremony was glitzy and a feast of football flair

Shwashwi is still reeling from the 2024/25 PSL Awards, on Tuesday that was broadcast live on SuperSport PSL Channel and SABC Sport.

The virtual red carpet was a feast of football flair, and your girl Shwa lapped up every moment of this glitzy affair celebrating the elite of South African football.

Mamelodi Sundowns’ Lucas Ribeiro Costa was the night’s golden boy, snatching four awards, including the prestigious PSL Footballer of the Season and Betway Premiership Players’ Player of the Season.

With 16 goals to clinch the Golden Boot, the Brazilian dazzled both on and off the pitch, his style as sharp as his strikes.

Orlando Pirates’ Relebohile Mofokeng, the young heartthrob, gave Ribeiro a run for his money, earning the Betway Premiership Young Player of the Season. His flair and charm had Shwa swooning.

The coaching race was electric, with Sundowns’ Miguel Cardoso, Stellenbosch FC’s Steve Barker, and former Pirates mentor Jose Riveiro battling for Betway Premiership Coach of the Season. Cardoso’s three Coach of the Month nods made him a formidable contender.

Goalkeeper of the Season saw Pirates’ Sipho Chaine, Magesi FC’s Elvis Chipezeze, and Sundowns’ Ronwen Williams vying for glory – talk about a trio of titans!

New Motsepe Foundation Championship categories added extra spice, with Banele Hlophe and Joslin Kamatuka shining bright.

In the Nedbank Cup, Kaizer Chiefs’ Inacio Miguel, Pule Mmodi, and Gaston Sirino dominated Player of the Tournament nominations, while Pirates’ Mofokeng, Mbekezeli Mbokazi, and Mohau Nkota swept the Most Promising Player category. The talent was so thick, Shwa could barely keep up.

Delayed to accommodate Sundowns’ Fifa Club World Cup run, the virtual ceremony, its fifth year in this format, still delivered glamour galore.

Ribeiro’s heartfelt speech and Mofokeng’s megawatt smile were pure magic.

Shwa’s already dreaming of next year’s showdown, but for now, the PSL stars have set the bar sky-high.

Keep slaying those goals and serving those looks, darlings.

