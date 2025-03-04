Walk on the carpet, don’t wear it

Tjooh, Shwa is still wondering hore eintlek, where did the organiser of the State of the Province Address in Free State hire that red carpet that was rolled out in Bloemfontein last Friday.

That carpet looked like it was removed from the storeroom of the Chinese factory and provided to the organisers of Sopa, just for politicians and government officials to walk over it, njee.

Another disappointment of the day that made Moi question if there are fashion designers in that go-through province was how those politicians were dressed.

Yeses, they looked like they were invited to some traditional ceremony of Phabadimo or funeral, as their sense of dress code left so much to be desired.

They missed the memo completely. Bo Magogo who are in Free State politics just waltz in as if they are going to peel potatoes and pumpkin wearing what looked like phinifu.

Shwa can boldly state that the yummy MEC Dibolelo “Dibs” Mance and Wezeka Ncaphayi looked phenomenal.

