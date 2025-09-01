Hot Mgosi

Watch and learn, Andile Mpisane 

By Sunday World
JOHANNESBURG, SOUTH AFRICA - FEBRUARY 15: Kaizer Chiefs marketing manager Jessica Motaung and Kaize Motaung jnr celebrates during the Nedbank Cup, Last 16 match between Kaizer Chiefs and Chippa United at FNB Stadium on February 15, 2025 in Johannesburg, South Africa. (Photo by Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images)

Watch and learn, Andile Mpisane 

It was enchanting and heartwarming to see the future of SA football administrators Mpumi Khoza and Tlhopie Motsepe sitting in the VIP stands and behaving like true gentlemen of the game. Add Kaizer Motaung Jr to the batch and surely, judging by their demeanour and their image, Shwa can safely say that Mzansi diski is in good hands.  

This is a far cry from one little chairperson or heir, who named the club after himself, wore the jersey No 10 and dressed like a Sandton pimp. Andile Mpisane will one day learn the difference between class and crass so that he can eat from the same table as his equals! 

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content  

Latest News

Categories

The company

Tel: +27 11 268 6300

Sunday World

Fundudzi Media (Pty) Ltd. All rights reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our terms & conditions and privacy policy.