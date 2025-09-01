Watch and learn, Andile Mpisane

It was enchanting and heartwarming to see the future of SA football administrators Mpumi Khoza and Tlhopie Motsepe sitting in the VIP stands and behaving like true gentlemen of the game. Add Kaizer Motaung Jr to the batch and surely, judging by their demeanour and their image, Shwa can safely say that Mzansi diski is in good hands.

This is a far cry from one little chairperson or heir, who named the club after himself, wore the jersey No 10 and dressed like a Sandton pimp. Andile Mpisane will one day learn the difference between class and crass so that he can eat from the same table as his equals!

